Dharmendra Shares His First Look As Sheikh Salim Chisti From Taj-Royal Blood

Mumbai: Actor Dharmendra on Wednesday shared his first look as Sheikh Salim Chisti from his upcoming project, Taj-Royal Blood.

Dharmendra shared the picture of him on Twitter and wrote, “Friends, I am playing Shaikh Salim Chishti ….a sufi saint, in film Taaj. A small but an important role………need your good wishes.”

Friends, i am playing Shaikh Slim Chishti ….a sufi saint, in film Taaj. A small but an important role………need your good wishes 🙏 pic.twitter.com/IQpAoaS67y — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) February 15, 2023

He shared another picture of him in a sitting posture.

Taj – Royal Blood is a fictionalized story inspired by true events. The series is described as a revelatory tale about the inner workings and the succession drama that played out in the hallowed chambers of the Mughal Empire.

The ensemble cast includes Aditi Rao Hydari as Anarkali, Aashim Gulati as Prince Salim, Taha Shah as Prince Murad, Shubham Kumar Mehra as Prince Daniyal, Sandhya Mridul as Queen Jodha Bai, Zareena Wahab as Queen Salima, Sauraseni Maitra as Mehr un Nisa and Rahul Bose as Mirza Hakim.

Actors Subodh Bhave, Aayam Mehta, Deepraj Rana, Shivani Tanksale, Padma Damodharan, Pankaj Saraswat, Digambar Prasad and Zachary Coffin will also feature in pivotal roles.