Dharmendra Seeks Heritage Tag For 126-YO Post Office Building At Jharsuguda

Bhubaneswar: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday wrote to Ashwini Vaishnaw seeking his personal intervention for declaration of the 126-year-old Post Office building at Jharsuguda as a ‘Heritage Post Office Building’ along with its restoration, maintenance and re-operationalization.

The Union Minister in his letter to Ashwini Vaishnaw said: ” I recently received a petition from Tankadhar Tripathy regarding the re-operationalization of Jharsuguda Post Office building. It is understood that the Jharsuguda Post Office was established in 1895 after the commissioning of the Jharsuguda Railway Station on Bengal Nagpur Railway (BNR) line. This 126-year-old post office has played a pivotal role in the modern history of Jharsuguda since Indian freedom movement till its establishment as a major commercial hub in Western Odisha. ”

” I also appreciate India Post’s efforts to recognise Indian Postal service’s rich historical, social and cultural significance by declaring such old iconic post offices as Heritage Post Offices and undertaking suitable restoration and maintenance activities. I understand that presently 36 such Heritage Post Office Buildings are being maintained by India Post across Bihar, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Kerala, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal,” he said.

” Keeping in mind the grand heritage of the Jharsuguda Post Office building which dates back to 1895 and its incalculable contribution to the development of Jharsuguda, I seek your personal intervention in directing officials of India Post for declaration of Jharsuguda Post Office as a ‘Heritage Post Office Building’ and undertaking suitable efforts for its restoration and maintenance,” Pradhan concluded.