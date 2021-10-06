Dharmendra Seeks Conversion Of Tapaswini Express To LHB Design Coaches

Bhubaneswar: Union Education, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has sought Railway Ministre Ashwini Vaishnaw’s personal intervention for the conversion of Puri-Hatia- Puri Tapaswini Express to Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) design coaches.

In a letter to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Dharmendra Pradhan said that during his recent visit to Odisha, he had travelled from Bhubaneswar to Redhakhole on Tapaswini Express and interacted with the co-passengers who mentioned their long-pending demand for LHB rakes on the train.

” Tapaswini Express which passes through the heart of Odisha and Jharkhand connecting Puri, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Talcher, Angul, Rairakhole, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Rajgangpur, Rourkela, Nuagaon and Hatia, has been running since 1996 and is much used by commuters. It is also a matter of pride for the people of Odisha that Tapaswini Express is named after the famous Odia book Tapaswini written by legendary 19th century Odia poet Swabhabkabi Gangadhar Meher,” said Dharmendra.

He further stated that we had recently flagged off the Bhubaneswar-Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Hirakhand express with new modern LHB rakes and added that LHB rakes have more safety features with modular interior and fittings, more seating capacity with lesser noise and other features like high-capacity cooling, improved suspension system for hassle free journey.

“Introduction of LHB coaches in Tapaswini Express shall go a long way in providing smooth travel and safer journey experience to railway passengers ensuring highest levels of comfort and on-board passenger amenities,” said the minister.