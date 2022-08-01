Dharmendra Pradhan wishes best to Indian Soft Tennis team for 15th Poland Cup International Tournament

New Delhi: Union Minister of Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday wished the best to the Indian Soft Tennis team for the 15th Poland Cup International Soft Tennis Tournament.

The Union Minister tweeted, “Glad to meet players from the Indian Soft Tennis team along with coach Shri Bikash Chandra Pattnaik…Wished them the best as they embark for Poland to represent India in the 15th Poland Cup International Soft Tennis Tournament”.