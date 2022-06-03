Dharmendra Pradhan visits Puri Srimandir For Darshan Of Holy Trinity

Puri: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Friday reached Puri for darshan on the Holy Trinity at Srimandir.

Talking to media persons outside the Shree Jagannath temple, Pradhan said that the Supreme Court’s verdict on Srimandir Parikrama Project and BJP’s debacle in Brajrajnagar bye-elections will be reviewed. “The Supreme Court’s verdict will be assessed… Everything needs to be done unanimously for the development of the temple,” he said.

“Talks will be held with the authorities concerned for the safeguarding the centuries-old heritage of Srimandir,” Pradhan added.

In his reactions to the BJP’s loss in the Brajrajnagar bypoll, the senior BJP leader said that the party’s organizational position will be further strengthened in the coming days.

During the darshan of Holy Trinity at Srimandir, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan was accompanied by Puri MLA Jayant Kumar Sadangi, district BJP president Ashrit Patnaik, Satyabadi youth leader Om Prakash Mishra and other prominent BJP leaders.