Dharmendra Pradhan Urges Tomar For Probe Into Crop Insurance Irregularities

Bhubaneswar: Claiming that irregularities have been committed in paying insurance sum to farmers in Odisha under a central scheme, Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan sought a probe into the alleged malpractices.

Pradhan, who held a meeting with farmers during his recent visit to Bargarh district, urged Union Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar to institute an investigation into the “scam” pulled off in the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), and review the sum paid by the insurance company enlisted by the state government under the central scheme.

“Keeping in mind the severity of this scam and the urgent need to provide justice to the aggrieved farmers, I take this opportunity to request you to probe this matter at your personal level and order a proper investigation towards the functioning of PMFBY and alleged malpractices by the officials of government of Odisha during CCEs (crop cutting experiment),” he wrote in a letter to Tomar.