Dharmendra Pradhan Urges Piyush Goyal To Set Up Mega Textile Park In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has urged Textile Minister Piyush Goyal to set up a greenfield Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (MITRA) park in Odisha.

In a letter to Goyal, Pradhan said: “Odisha has a rich history and locally available competence in textile sector, Odisha is uniquely positioned to attract investments in the textiles and apparel sectors. The handloom products of Odisha have gained world-wide acclaim for their design and quality. It has various designs such as Sambalpuri, Bomkei and Berhampuri. Odisha is also famous for its Ikat type of weaving.

He further said apparel and textiles, including technical textiles is one of the 6 focus sectors of the state. Under the apparel policy of the state government, capital grant of 20% of project cost up to Rs 20 crore and interest-free loan up to 10% with maximum limit of Rs 10 crore is available to the industries presently, Pradhan said.

While Sahi Exports, Aditya Birla Fashion and several other companies have already set up their manufacturing bases in Odisha, two textile and apparel parks are already under construction, one near to the major port of Dhamra and another near Bhubaneswar at Malipada, the Minister said.

As per a notification of Textiles Ministry, the PM PM MITRA parks will be set up at Greenfield/Brownfield sites located in different states. For a Greenfield park, the Centre will provide 30% capital support of the project cost with a cap of Rs 500 crore. For Brownfield sites, it would be 30% of balance infrastructure and other support facilities with a limit of Rs 200 crore.