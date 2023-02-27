Dharmendra Pradhan Urges Centre To Investigate ‘Plastic Rice’ Issues In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: In the wake of the media reports of plastic rice being supplied under PDS in Odisha, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today urged the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution to investigate the issue and spread awareness among people of Odisha regarding fortified rice being distributed in the State.

In a letter to the Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal, Pradhan stated “I am writing to seek your intervention in directing officials of your ministry to investigate the issues and apprehensions that beneficiaries are having regarding the PDS rice and undertake suitable measures to spread awareness about the supply of fortified rice in PDS on an urgent basis,”

Pradhan stated that distressing news of substandard rice under PDS has come from Lamataput of Koraput, Sadar Block of Balasore and Badabahal of Sundergarh district.

The rice people are getting presently is different from the rice they used to get in PDS Shop earlier, Pradhan informed.

It is alleged that some of the rice kernels float when soaked in water and appears “very white” and “sticky” when cooked.

“When eaten, they don’t have their usual taste and remains intact despite chewing. Rumors have been fueled this rice being “plastic rice” and are being supplied in PDS. This has led to fear and apprehension regarding the PDS rice in the region,” the letter read.

He further maintained that fortified rice which is mix of fortified rice kernels (FRK) and normal rice is being given under the PDS since January for added nutrients like folic acid, iron and vitamin B-12 However, the texture and taste of this new rice might have created confusion and apprehension amongst the beneficiaries, Pradhan added.

Pradhan claimed Odisha is one of the major beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) with approximately 3.25 Cr people availing food grains under the scheme.