Dharmendra Pradhan thanks Tomar for providing PM KISAN benefit to Odisha farmers

New Delhi/Bhubaneswar: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said all eligible beneficiaries of PM KISAN scheme in Odisha will get the benefit soon.

Pradhan said the Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar has assured him that all the beneficiaries will get the benefit as he has directed the officials to take measures to ensure this.

After getting the letter from Pradhan in this connection, Tomar tweeted that he has directed the officials that the beneficiaries of Odisha to get the facility at the earliest.

Pradhan has thanked the Union Minister for his gesture to provide the benefit to Odisha farmers soon and added that the Centre has given top priority for the welfare of Odisha farmers. Tomar said every time PM KISAN installment is released, some delay becomes inevitable due to changes made by respective state governments.

He said the government of Odisha has directed the authorities not to pass on the benefit to 14.5 lakh beneficiaries due to discrepancies. Therefore, 23 lakh beneficiaries of Odisha will get the benefit.