Dharmendra Pradhan thanks steel sector for providing oxygen to hospitals

Bhubaneswar: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said over 1.43 lac MT LMO has been supplied by steel plants till now with steel CPSEs pitching in with over 39,000 MT.

Pradhan said steel plants from across the country are supplying medical oxygen and are contributing to the Covid fight.

The Union Minister, in his Twitter handle, said the steel sector in the country is firmly behind the countrymen and added that Rourkela Steel Plant and Tata Steel plant in Kalinga Nagar are supplying oxygen to hospitals in Delhi for coronavirus patients.

Pradhan said Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd in Vizag and Bokaro steel plant have supplied oxygen to Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh by train. He lauded the efforts of the steel sector to contribute their bit towards the coronavirus fight.