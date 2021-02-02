Dharmendra Pradhan thanks PM Modi for assistance to Koraput road accident victims

New Delhi/Bhubaneswar: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing financial assistance to the accident victims in Koraput.

The accident had occurred at Murtahandi under Kotapad block in Koraput district. A financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh and Rs 50000 have been sanctioned to the dead and injured in the road mishap from PM National Relief Fund.

Pradhan said the Modi government stands behind the people of Odisha in their distress and added that all expenditure will be borne by the government.

Thank PM Shri @narendramodi for his care and compassion for the people of Odisha. An ex-gratia amount of ₹2 lakh each from PM’s National Relief Fund has been approved for the kin of those who lost their lives in the road accident in Koraput and ₹50,000 each to those injured. — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) February 2, 2021

Standing shoulder to shoulder with the people of Odisha, this financial assistance by the #ModiGovt will provide requisite support to the affected families in getting medical assistance and in dealing with the tragedy. — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) February 2, 2021

