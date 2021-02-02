Dharmendra Pradhan
Dharmendra Pradhan thanks PM Modi for assistance to Koraput road accident victims

New Delhi/Bhubaneswar: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing financial assistance to the accident victims in Koraput.

The accident had occurred at Murtahandi under Kotapad block in Koraput district. A financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh and Rs 50000 have been sanctioned to the dead and injured in the road mishap from PM National Relief Fund.

Pradhan said the Modi government stands behind the people of Odisha in their distress and added that all expenditure will be borne by the government.

