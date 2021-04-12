Dharmendra Pradhan
Dharmendra Pradhan shows RTPCR test report at Bhubaneswar airport

PragativadiNews

Bhubaneswar: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday showed his RTPCR test report at Bhubaneswar airport after landing here from Kolkata.

Pradhan tweeted that he has shown his coronavirus negative report and advised all to abide by the instructions of the government.

He said it is our duty to adhere to Covid guidelines and added that the pandemic must be kept at bay.

