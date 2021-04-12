Dharmendra Pradhan shows RTPCR test report at Bhubaneswar airport

Bhubaneswar: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday showed his RTPCR test report at Bhubaneswar airport after landing here from Kolkata.
Pradhan tweeted that he has shown his coronavirus negative report and advised all to abide by the instructions of the government.
He said it is our duty to adhere to Covid guidelines and added that the pandemic must be kept at bay.
ଆଜି କୋଲକାତାରୁ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର ବିମାନ ବନ୍ଦରରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିବା ପରେ ରାଜ୍ୟ ସରକାରଙ୍କ କୋଭିଡ୍ ନିୟମ ଅନୁସାରେ ମୁଁ ମୋର ଆରଟିପିସିଆର ରିପୋର୍ଟକୁ ଦେଖାଇଲି । କରୋନା ମହାମାରୀ ସମୟରେ ଆମେ ନିଜେ ସତର୍କ ରହିବା, ନିଜେ ନିଜର ଦାୟିତ୍ୱକୁ ପାଳନ କରିବା । pic.twitter.com/o9zjOGAJLz
— Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) April 12, 2021
