Dharmendra Pradhan participates in IDY 2022 programme at Kangra fort in Himachal Pradesh

New Delhi: International Day of Yoga 2022 is being celebrated in the year marking “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”. Union Minister for Education and Skill Development Dharmendra Pradhan Tuesday attended IDY 2022 programme at iconic place Kangra Fort in Himachal Pradesh. He performed yoga with over 400 students and other dignitaries at Kangra Fort. The theme for IDY 2022 is “Yoga for Humanity”.

Speaking on the occasion, Pradhan said that Yoga is the subtle science of harmonizing the body, mind and soul. Yoga is key to good health and wellness.

He highlighted that National Education Policy 2020 has given importance to Yoga and it is being made a part of curriculum from Balvatika to Class 12th. Union Minister called for research and discussions on Yoga by educational institutions

The Minister said Yoga in the tranquil surroundings of the Kangra Fort was pure bliss. He thanked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making Kangra fort, a heritage treasure of Himachal Pradesh a part of the unique ‘Guardian Ring’ initiative.

The Minister urged all to take pledge to embrace Yoga as a lifestyle for a peaceful and prosperous world. Yoga unites and furthers the spirit of oneness. Yoga is for everyone.

MoS Education, Subhas Sarkar participated from Belur Math West Bengal, MoS Education, Smt. Annapurna Devi participated from The Great Living Chola Temple, Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu and MoS Education Rajkumar Ranjan Singh from the Elephant Terrace, Angkor Archaeological Park, Siem Reap, Cambodia.

Celebrations were held across the world in a grand manner completely embedding it with the ongoing Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) celebrations. The core purpose of IDY was to create mass awareness regarding the Health Benefits of Yoga for the people. Over the years, IDY has become a mass movement for health.