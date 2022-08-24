Dharmendra Pradhan participates in dialogue with Group of Eight Australian Universities

New Delhi: Union Education and Skill Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday held discussions with academic leaders of the top Group of Eight (G08) Australian Universities on building successful Australia-India research collaborations.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister reiterated Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’smantra of‘Jai Anusandhan’ which he added to the slogan ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisaan, Jai Vigyan’in his 76th Independence Day.He said that this will be a pièce de résistance and form the bedrock of India’s economic growth in the coming decade and beyond.

The Minister shared India’s determination to pool every bit of her resource to make this decade as India’s Techade as well as for becoming self-reliant. Strengthening research collaborations with India is a win-win for all, he added.

Pradhan further said that India and Australia have a promising research partnership. He welcomed the Group of Eight universities for further intensifying our research collaborations as well as embracing new opportunities for fulfilling mutual and national priorities and for providing scalable solutions to global challenges.