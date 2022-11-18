Dharmendra Pradhan meets family of Mahakavi Subramania Bharathiyar in Varanasi

New Delhi: Union Minister for Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Shri Dharmendra Pradhan today in Varanasi met K V Krishnan, 96-year-old nephew of Mahakavi Subramania Bharathiyar and his family.

One of the greatest Tamil literary figures of all time, Mahakavi Bharathiyar’s home on the banks of Hanuman Ghat in Kashi is a pilgrimage. He said that Subramania Bharathiyar’s ideals on social justice and women empowerment is more relevant now than ever.

Kashi had a profound influence on shaping Bharathiyar’s personality and KashiTamilSangamam celebrates the philosophical unity and commonality between our two great cultures, he further added. He also said that Mahakavi will forever be an inspiration for next generations.