Dharmendra Pradhan meets Australian Minister for Health and Aged Care HE Mr Mark Butler

New Delhi: Union Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today met HE Mr Mark Butler, Australian Minister for Health and Aged Care.

The Ministers had good discussions on working towards mutual recognition of qualifications in nursing and age-care related courses through sharing of training content and harmonisation of skills. They also discussed lowering of costs and language proficiency for ensuing ease-of-entry of skilled professionals.

Both the Ministers agreed to work together to achieve mutual objectives in priority areas of skilling as well as for addressing global demands of skilled workforce.

Earlier in the day, a Roundtable on Health Workforce Training & Skill Pathways was held in New Delhi to discuss innovative collaborations in education, skill development, and healthcare partnership between both countries.

During the Roundtable Australian Minister for Health Care and Aged Care HE Mr Mark Butler and Secretary, MSDE Shri Atul Kumar Tiwari had discussions which would assist in charting out a path for both countries to develop and utilize talent, build competencies, streamline recruitment across borders, as well as define the future of India’s contribution to healthcare in Australia.

Both countries recognize the valuable contributions they can offer each other. As this partnership evolves, they will continue to enhance the capabilities and expertise necessary to shape the future of these critical sectors.