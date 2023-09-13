Dharmendra Pradhan Launches Skill India Digital Platform

New Delhi: The government on Wednesday launched the Skill India Digital Platform to bring all skilling initiatives under a single umbrella and provide skill development and entrepreneurial support to people.

More than 264 skilling courses from 42,623 centres from across the country will be available under the platform, which will also provide opportunities for job exchange, apprenticeship, and entrepreneurship.

Skill India Digital Platform application can be downloaded on the app store and Google Play Store and is available in multiple Indian languages, according to an official statement.

Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister for Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, said India’s unique focus on Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) was aimed at building digital networking accessible to all, including plans to provide optical fibre infrastructure to six lakh villages in the next three years.

He said these initiatives would significantly benefit the neo-middle class and the middle class.

“Driven by the vision to make skill development more innovative, accessible, and personalised in its embodiment, focusing on digital technology and Industry 4.0 skills, the state-of the-art platform will be a breakthrough in accelerating skilled talent hiring, facilitating lifelong learning and career advancement,” the statement said.