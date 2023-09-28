Dharmendra Pradhan launches CRIIIO 4 GOOD modules to advance gender equality and empower young people

New Delhi: Union Minister for Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan launched ‘CRIIIO 4 GOOD’, a new online, life skills learning modules, to promote gender equality among girls and boys.

The programme was launched in association with the International Cricket Council, UNICEF, and the Board of Control for Cricket in India at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Minister for Tribal Development, Primary, Secondary and Adult Education, Government of Gujarat, Dr. Kuber Dindor; Minister of State, Parliamentary Affairs, Primary, Secondary and Adult Education, Higher Education, Shri Praful Pansheriya; Representative of UNICEF, Ms. Cynthia McCaffrey; Honorary Secretary, Board of Control for Cricket in India, Shri Jay Shah; Indian cricketer and Celebrity Supporter for ICC-UNICEF CRIIO 4 GOOD initiative, Smt. Smriti Mandhana; Secretary, Department of School Education & Literacy, Ministry of Education, Shri Sanjay Kumar; officials of the Ministry of Education and UNICEF, and over 1000 children were also present for the event.

While speaking at the event, Shri Pradhan highlighted NEP 2020’s emphasis on gender parity and equal opportunities as a fundamental principle. Through CRIIIO 4 GOOD, the power of sports and the popularity of cricket can be used as a medium to empower the girl child and spread awareness about gender equity, he added. He mentioned how the country witnessed history in the making with the passage of Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam and taking India to the forefront of women-led development.

Smt. Smriti Mandhana shared the first learning modules of CRIIIO 4 GOOD with over 1000 school children at the stadium. The modules are highly engaging, and they use the power of cricket to talk about essential life skills and gender equity, among girls and boys in a fun, interactive way.

‘CRIIIO 4 GOOD’ is a series of 8 cricket-based animation films to promote gender parity, equip girls with life skills and encourage their participation in sports. Using the popularity and passion of cricket young audiences, ICC and UNICEF released these modules to inspire children and youth to adopt critical life skills and appreciate the importance of gender equality. The programme can be accessed free of cost on criiio.com/criiio4good in three languages: English, Hindi and Gujarati.

The themes of the eight modules are: leadership, problem-solving, confidence, decision-making, negotiation, empathy, teamwork and goal setting and are visualized through state-of-the-art animation using cricketing examples. In-depth research into local nuances has made these films real and relatable.