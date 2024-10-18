Union Minister for Education, Dharmendra Pradhan, today interacted with the scholars of five newly classified classical languages – Prakrit, Pali, Marathi, Bangla, and Assamese.

Chairman, Bharatiya Bhasha Samiti, Chamu Krishna Shastry; Chairman, UGC, M. Jagadesh Kumar; academicians, scholars and officials of the Ministry were also present at the event. The scholars expressed their happiness and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for including these beautiful Indian languages into the list of classical languages. They also extended their support towards promoting and enriching these languages.

Speaking on the occasion, Pradhan said that the government is making all-round efforts to promote learning in Indian languages as well as celebrate, honour, and preserve the linguistic heritage of the country, in line with the spirit of NEP 2020.

Pradhan also mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always said that all languages of the country are Indian languages. He said that the Government is taking all steps to strengthen and facilitate learning in all Indian languages. He also said that he would remain committed to facilitating learning in the mother language, boosting multilingualism with equal emphasis on all Indian languages, including strengthening their international presence.

Pradhan also said that the soul of India lives through its languages. The government is also working on building an international presence of Indian languages, he added.

