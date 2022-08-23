Dharmendra Pradhan holds bilateral discussion with Australian Minister of Skills and Training

New Delhi: Union Minister of Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan today participated in the ‘VET: Policy Dialogue on Developing Skills for the Future’ at Kangan Institute, Docklands, Melbourne with Mr. Craig Robertson, CEO, Victorian Skills Authority, Ms. Sally Curtain, CEO, Bendigo Kangan Institute and leaders of Australian skilling ecosystem. Discussions centred around the potential of deploying Australian Skill Standards & Certification frameworks in India to equip youth with skills of the future, connect them with employment and improve skilling outcomes, strengthen industry & academia linkages and provide an agile response to skilling needs.

Pradhan shared Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision and efforts to transform India into a global hub for skilled and highly-productive manpower. He also spoke about India’s young demography being her biggest strength in the 21st century and added that skilled India will contribute to the Indian as well as global economy.

Pradhan also expressed India’s interest for collaborations with Australia’s skilling institutions. He appreciated Australia’s keenness to partner India in advancing mutual priorities in skill development and also towards skilling India’s youth for the many opportunities in Australia. Both India and Australia have several opportunities to work together in the areas of Skills Assessment, Qualifications & Skills Recognition, Curriculum Development, Workforce Development and said that a future-ready workforce in our countries will better prepare us to unlock global opportunities.

Pradhan also toured the Automotive Centre of Excellence at Bendigo Kangan Institute. The Automotive Centre of Excellence (ACE) was established to spur the growth of industry enterprises by bringing together customised, hands-on automotive training, research, and development. Established in Docklands, ACE is designed to be central and accessible to Victoria’s retail, service, repair, and manufacturing industries. Kangan Institute offers a range of nationally-accredited TAFE qualifications, short courses and specialised training plans to address unique needs, with flexible learning options including on-site training.

Pradhan also visited Deakin University, Melbourne and took detailed overview of the university, especially the industry-designed courses, research degrees, and entry pathways. Shri Pradhan said that the roll-out of NEP 2020, path-breaking reforms in several areas and thriving innovation and start-up climate has ensured India is brimming with opportunities. Shri Pradhan invited Deakin University and all Australian Universities and Skill Institutions to explore opportunities in India, create mechanisms for learning from each-others best practices for transforming our countries into knowledge economies and for prosperity of people in both our countries.

Pradhan also held bilateral discussions with HE Brendan O’Connor, Australian Minister for Skills and Training. They had productive discussions on forging deeper collaborations in the skill development sector and working together for creating highly-productive and future-ready workforce. Minister Pradhan invited Australian Minister to visit India for exploring opportunities to strengthen cooperation in skill development. Shri Pradhan said that the harmonization of qualification standards between India & Australia and localised version of TAFE institutes in India will accelerate mobility of skilled workforce. Later, in the evening the Minister also interacted with vibrant Indian Diaspora in Melbourne.