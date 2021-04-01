Dharmendra Pradhan donates a year’s salary for Utkal University development

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal has congratulated Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for handing over a year’s personal salary for the development of Utkal University.

Pradhan has handed over one year’s salary to Governor-cum-Chancellor as promised by him during the Platinum Jubilee of Utkal University in 2019.

He had then announced that an Alumni Fund should be raised for the development of Utkal University.

The Union Minister is presently a member of Utkal University’s Alumni.