Dharmendra Pradhan Dedicates Skill Development Institute In Bhubaneswar To The Nation

Bhubaneswar: Union Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today inaugurated and dedicated the mega model Skill Development Institute (SDI) Bhubaneswar to the Nation. The Minister has also laid the foundation stone for the permanent campus of the Institute of Chemical Technology – Indian Oil Corporation (ICT-IOC) Bhubaneswar.

Pradhan said that Institutes like SDI Bhubaneswar and ICT-IOC are the need of the hour when the nation is focusing on skill development of the youth. “Making India Aatmanirbhar especially our youth, is the foremost priority of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s government and institutes like SDI and ICT-IOC has a major role to play in realising this dream,” Shri Pradhan said.

The Minister said the National Education Policy 2020 which is being implemented in the country now has a special focus on skilling the youth in their native language. “Education in native language will not only boost the confidence among the students but also help them study in a more inclusive way. This will create a mammoth opportunity for them,” he said.

During the inauguration, Shri Pradhan made a special mention of Mr Anil Pradhan who has received the National Youth Award by the Government of India recently. “Leaving all comforts of a corporate job, Shri Anil chose to become self-reliant and is now training students of his village in new technology. He took an Indian team to the mega platform of NASA,” said Shri Pradhan referring Anil as the new Dharmapada of this century.

The inauguration ceremony was also attended by Union Petroleum and Natural Gas and Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Shri Hardeep Singh Puri. “Both the institutes will not only contribute to the overall socio-economic development of Odisha but will also realise the Prime Minister’s dream of Purvodaya which has envisaged an overall development of the eastern region of the country,” said Shri Puri.

The inauguration programme today was also attended by Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Shri Rameswar Teli, Minister of State (In-Charge) Skill Development and Technical Education, Government of Odisha Shri Premananda Nayak, Member of Parliament Bhubaneswar Smt Aparajita Sarangi, MLA Shri Suresh Kumar Routray among other dignitaries.