Dharmendra Pradhan Celebrates ‘BJP Sthapana Diwas’ In Sambalpur

Sambalpur: Union Minister and BJP’s Sambalpur Lok Sabha candidate Dharmendra Pradhan celebrated the 44th Sthapana Diwas (Foundation Day) of his party at a special programme here today.

MLAs and party candidates Jaya Narayan Mishra, Nauri Nayak, BJP Sambalpur district President Girish Patel, and hundreds of women and youth activists were present at the event.

On the occasion, Pradhan administered an oath to the party workers to reach out to people with the Modi government’s developmental works and their visibility in Sambalpur and canvas them to vote to establish a double-engine government in Odisha this time.

“Developmental works done by the Narendra Modi government are visible in the country. They have their reflections in Sambalpur. Be it Prime Minister Awas Yojana (PMAY) houses for the poor, free gas to women under the Ujjwala scheme or five kg rice per head for each poor family, or the establishment of premier IIM Sambalpur are all visible in the district.

He took a dig at the Odisha government for ‘failing’ to provide drinking water and many other basic facilities to the people in its 25 years of governance.

Stating that the scheme of 5kg rice per head and other Modi guarantees are in force till 2029, Pradhan urged all party workers to go to people in rural areas with a resolution to reestablish the Modi Government at the Centre and help BJP form a government in Odisha for expediting development works.

He swore the workers with slogans like “Is Baar Fir Modi Sarkar; Odishare Heba Double Engine Sarkar.”

Stating that only 49 days left for the elections in Sambalpur Lok Sabha constituency, Pradhan told party workers each of these days is important and that they should work hard to achieve the goal of double-engine government in the State.