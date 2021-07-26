Dharmendra Pradhan Appointed As Central Observer For Karnataka

New Delhi: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Karnataka BJP in-charge Arun Singh have been appointed as the two central observers for Karnataka.

Such development came after Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday resigned from the top post.

According to reports, the observers will travel to Karnataka in a day or two. Pradhan and Singh will convene the legislative party meeting to elect the next chief minister.

By end of this week, the new chief minister could be finalised, reports added.