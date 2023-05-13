Dharmendra Congratulates Deepali, Thanks Jharsuguda People For Raising BJP’s Vote Share

Bhubaneswar: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has thanked the people of Jharsuguda for casting more votes for the BJP in this election than the 2019 poll.

Pradhan congratulated the BJD candidate Deepali Das who won the by-election by defeating her nearest candidate Tankadhar Tripathy.

Pradhan said he strongly believes that the people of Jharsuguda will bless Tripathy in the coming days.”

He said, “we will all try to gain public trust through Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s welfare schemes to further strengthen the party organization.”