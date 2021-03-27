Dharampalli village in Malkangiri reeling under darkness for 20 days

Padia: The whole of Dharampalli village under Padia block in Malkangiri district is reeling under darkness as electricity supply to the village has been disrupted for the past 20 days.

The patients in the Dharampalli primary health centre have been experiencing a tough time as pregnant women are taking shelter under the open sky due to the humidity condition.

Health officials said that due to the lack of electricity, vaccines and other life-saving drugs have become useless.

Sami Madkami and Singhe Madkami of the village said that over 10,000 persons are depending on the PHC. But, the authorities seemed to be a little worried over the issue, they alleged.

Electricity Dept SDO said efforts are being made to install a new transformer at the earliest.