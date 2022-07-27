Dhanush’s First Look From ‘Vaathi’ Out!

New Delhi: The makers of the upcoming film Vaathi starring Dhanush recently unveiled the first look poster from the film. Also, the makers informed that the teaser of the flick will be dropped tomorrow.

Check out the first look below:

In the poster, Dhanush can be seen as an educator on a mission in his next. The versatile actor can be seen burning the midnight oil amidst books.