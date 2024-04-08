Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth File For Divorce

Actor Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth, has officially filed for divorce at the Chennai family court. The couple’s decision to part ways was initially announced in January 2022, surprising their followers.

As per the India Today report, after living separately for nearly two years, they have now formally filed for divorce by mutual consent under section 13B.

Earlier both Dhanush and Aishwarya have appealed for their privacy to deal with their separation from their social media accounts. Dhanush and Aishwarya tied the knot in a lavish wedding back in 2004. They are proud parents of two sons, Yatra and Linga.

From the work font, both Dhanush and Aishwarya have focused on their professional careers. Aishwarya made a directorial comeback with Lal Salaam, featuring Rajinikanth in an extended cameo. Meanwhile, Dhanush continues to juggle acting assignments and his second directorial project, Raayan.