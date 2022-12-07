Dhanush, Alia Bhatt Top IMDb’s Most Popular Indian Stars Of 2022 List

Mumbai: Actor Dhanush has been chosen as the Most Popular Indian Stars of 2022, announced IMDb, the world’s most popular and authoritative source for movie, TV, and celebrity content.

The IMDb Top 10 Most Popular Indian Stars of 2022 list is comprised of stars who consistently ranked the highest on the IMDb weekly ranking chart throughout 2022.

These rankings are based on the actual page views of the more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide.

Here’s the list of IMDb’s Most Popular Indian Stars of 2022:

1. Dhanush

2. Alia Bhatt

3. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

4. Ram Charan Teja

5. Samantha Ruth Prabhu

6. Hrithik Roshan

7. Kiara Advani

8. NT Rama Rao Jr

9. Allu Arjun

10. Yash