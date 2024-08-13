Dhanu Yatra’s Iconic Kansa Gopal Sahu Passes Away

Bhubaneswar: Gopal Sahu, who has carved a niche for himself by playing the role of demon king Kansa in Bargarh Dhanu Yatra, passed away at the age of 70, on Monday night.

He breathed his last at a private hospital in Jharsuguda while undergoing treatment.

Hailing from Kainsira village under Barapali block in Bargarh district, Sahu had been portraying the role of Kansa in the world’s largest open-air theatre, Dhanu Yatra for 23 years.

As per the report, he was living with his youngest son in Jharsuguda. Sahu was admitted to the hospital after he complained of illness. He died late night while undergoing treatment.

Notably, Sahu had a distinguished career in the Police Department, serving in various capacities across multiple stations. Following his retirement, he was residing with his son.