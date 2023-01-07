Dhanu Yatra ‘Kansa’ Takes Dip In Mahodadhi, Seeks Forgiveness From Lord Jagannath

Puri: A day after the conclusion of famous Bargarh Dhanu Yatra, tyrannical King Kansa alias Hrushikesh Bhoi on Saturday visited Sri Jagannath temple and surrendered before the trinity for his sin he committed during the 11-day play.

Bhoi, who enacted the character of king Kansa in the largest open air drama, sought forgiveness from Lord Jagannath for his offences in the acting.

“I had abused my beloved lord Krishna, planned to kill him during the Dhanu Yatra even though all my activities are only confined to acting. I came here to surrender before Lord Jagannath and seek pardon,” Bhoi said.

Before visiting the temple, he took a holy dip in the Mahodadhi and immersed his thread. Later, Bhoi met Sankaracharya to seek his blessings before proceeding to the Srimandir.

The 11-day festival concluded yesterday with the death of demon king Kansa and the coronation of Ugrasen.

The theme of the drama has been borrowed from the mythology of ‘Krishna Leela’ and ‘Mathura Vijay’.