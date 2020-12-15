Dhanu Sankranti: Know Its Significance

New Delhi: Dhanu Sankranti marks the occasion when the Sun enters Sagittarius or Dhanu, from which this name appeared. On this day, Hindu devotees worship the Sun god, take a dip in rivers as a part of the rituals. It is also the beginning of the ninth month in the Hindu calendar, symbolising the start of Dhanur Mas for Vaishnava sect.

On this auspicious day, Lord Jagannath is worshipped in many parts of India, especially in Odisha.

It is said that as long as the sun is not transmitted/entered in Capricorn, then people are not advised to undergo any kind of favorable or propitious venture. They are even restricted to take an initiative of any new undertaking or enterprise. According to the ephemeris, this time is of the month of Paurash, which is called karmas. It is considered highly divine to take a holy bath on the banks of the River Ganga and Yamuna.

People from different parts of the country go to have a sacred bath on this deity. It is also believed to be very significant in this month’s Sankranti. On the day of Paush Sankranti, devotees go on the banks of the rivers and offer prayers to the sun, God, during sunset. It is believed that by doing this, minds get purified and souls get cleaned. Sun worship is also done for acquiring wisdom and sagacious within. Sun enters a particular amount, for this reason, it is known as ‘Sankranti’. On this day, God is offered sweet dishes as bhoga and distributed to one and all as prasad.