New Delhi: Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi, marks the beginning of the Diwali festivities. The day is celebrated with the worship of Lord Kubera and Goddess Lakshmi. The day is also dedicated to Lord Dhanvantari, the Hindu god of health, wellness and Ayurveda.

The festive day symbolises prosperity and wealth. It is believed that buying gold, silver and metal utensils as well as household items brings good luck. Apart from the religious significance, the day is also marked by rich cultural practices and traditions in different parts across India. Many Ayurveda doctors also worship Lord Dhanvantari on this day.

This year, Dhanteras is being celebrated today, on Tuesday, October 29. Dhanteras is celebrated on the Trayodashi Tithi, or the 13th day of Krishna Paksha (Dark Fortnight), in the month of Kartik, as per the Hindu calendar.

Dhanteras 2024 Date and Muhurat Timings

This year Dhanteras will be celebrated on October 29. Check the auspicious timings:

Dhanteras Puja Muhurat – 18:31 to 20:13 hrs

Pradosh Kaal – 17:38 to 20:13 hrs

Vrishabha Kaal – 18:31 to 20:27 hrs

Trayodashi Tithi Begins – 10:31 hrs on Oct 29, 2024

Trayodashi Tithi Ends – 13:15 hrs on Oct 30, 2024

Puja Rituals on Dhanteras

On Dhanteras, Lakshmi Puja should be conducted during Pradosh Kaal, which begins after sunset and lasts approximately over 2 hours.

The best time for Lakshmi Puja on Dhanteras is during Pradosh Kaal during Sthir Lagna.

According to the Drik Panchang, the Dhanteras Puja Muhurat will be from 18:31 to 20:13 hrs while the Pradosh Kaal will prevail from 17:38 to 20:13 hrs.

Devotees offer fresh flowers, fruits and sweets to Goddess Lakshmi.

Small impressions of footsteps are drawn around the house to welcome Goddess Lakshmi.

Before the puja, devotees clean and decorate their homes with lanterns and rangoli.

Buying gold, silver and metal utensils on Dhanteras is also an important ritual. It’s believed that buying gold and silver on this day leads to affluence.

Things to buy on Dhanteras for good luck

Buying gold on Dhanteras is one of the most prevalent customs in many states.

On this day, people buy gold coins, bars, and jewellery in order to bring good luck and wealth. Buying metal utensils made of copper, steel, brass and iron is also considered auspicious.

As we make meals using utensils, buying utensils on Dhanteras symbolises life and sustainability.

Significance of Dhanteras in Hindu Culture

Goddess Lakshmi is said to have emerged from the ocean during Samudra Manthan on the auspicious day of Trayodashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha (Dark Fortnight) in the month of Kartik. Lord Kubera and Goddess Lakshmi are both worshipped on this day for prosperity and wealth.

It’s also believed that during Samudra Manthan Lord Dhanvantri appeared with Ayurveda text in one hand and Amrit Kalas in the other, on this day. So, for Hindu devotees across the world Dhanteras is an important day to seek blessings of Lord Kuber, Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Dhanvantri for health, wealth and prosperity.

On Dhanteras, Goddess Lakshmi is said to be visiting her devotees’ homes and granting their wishes. People light diyas (lamps) and leave them burning throughout the night of Dhanteras in honour of Lord Kubera, Goddess Lakshmi. Launch of new ventures, accounts and products is also another practice in many parts of the country as the day marks the Dhanvantari Jayanti.

To celebrate Lakshmi Puja, devotees decorate their puja chamber with incense sticks, diyas (clay lamps) and flowers. They serve fruits and traditional delicacies, including wheat flour-based halwa. They chant prayers, bhajans, and devotional songs in honour of Goddess Lakshmi and God Dhanvantari.