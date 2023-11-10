Dhanteras 2023: History & significance

New Delhi: Dhanteras is one of the major festivals of Hindus which is celebrated across the country with immense happiness and zeal. People offer prayers to Goddess Laxmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity and Lord Kuber. This day is also celebrated as Dhanvantri Jayanti. Dhanteras is going to be celebrated on Trayodashi Tithi that’s why it is also known as Dhanatrayodashi. This day will be observed during the month of Kartik. In the year 2023, Dhanatrayodashi or Dhanteras festival is being celebrated all over the country today i.e., on November 10, 2023.

Also known as Yama Deepam and Dhanvantri Jayanti, the festival falls every year on the Krishna Paksha Trayodashi of Kartik month. On the occasion of Dhanteras, Hindus purchase gold, silver, utensil, brooms, and several other household items, which is considered auspicious. One of the main aspects of Dhanteras is to worship and seek blessings of Lord Kuber, Lord Dhanvantari, Lord Ganesha, Lord Yama, and Goddess Laxmi.

As per Hindu Mythology, Devas and Asuras were fighting for Amrit during Samudra Manthan for grabbing the Amrit (elixir). The significance of Dhanteras is the worship of Dhanvantri (God of Ayurveda), who according to Hindu beliefs appeared during the Samudra Manthan holding a sacred Ayurveda text in one hand and a kalash (pot) full of Amrit (elixir) in other hand. People also worship Lord Yama (God of Death) on the occasion of Dhanteras to seek his blessings for the longevity and good wealth of family.

Following is the list of items that people must buy on the occasion of Dhanteras to bring luck and prosperity.

Gold

Silver

Brooms

House

Land

Vehicles

Utensils

Jewellery

Electronic items

New clothes

This is the only day when people worship the Lord of death, Yama Dev and perform puja and seek his blessings for the long life and well being of every family member in the family. There is a famous ritual of worshipping Lord Yama by lighting a four faced earthen lamp or diya outside the house and sprinkle the gangajal around it and seek blessings of Lord Yama.

As per astrology, it is must to keep this earthen lamp towards the south west direction. It is the direction of Lord Yama Dev and then pray for the good health and well being of the members. It is believed that by lighting this diya, one can get relieved from the untimely death and fear of death.