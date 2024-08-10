Dhankhar Calls Emergency a ‘Draconian’ Era, Worst Since India’s Independence

New Delhi: The Vice-President, Jagdeep Dhankhar today lauded the judiciary’s steadfast commitment to the rule of law, while also reflecting on a painful chapter in India’s history—the Emergency imposed in June 1975 by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. While describing the era of Emergency as “the draconian darkest period” since independence, Dhankhar expressed concern that during this time, even the highest levels of the judiciary, typically a “formidable citadel of basic rights,” yielded to the “brazen dictatorial regime.”

“The highest court ruled that no one could move any court for enforcement of rights as long as the emergency lasted,” the Vice President remarked, pointing out the severe implications of this ruling on the liberties of countless citizens. “Liberty was held to ransom by an individual, and thousands across the country were arrested without any fault except that they believed in Bharat Maa and nationalism at heart,” he added.

Dhankhar praised the courage of nine High Courts during this dark chapter, particularly the High Court of Rajasthan. “The High Court of Judicature for Rajasthan holds a place of pride, being amongst the nine High Courts in the country that held, despite the imposition of Emergency, that a person could demonstrate that his or her detention or arrest was not in compliance with the Rule of Law.”

Reflecting on the long-term impact of the Emergency, the Vice President emphasized the detrimental effect it had on India’s development trajectory. “Imagine for a moment, if the judiciary at the highest level had not caved in, had not capitulated to unconstitutional mechanisms, had not yielded to the dictatorship of Indira Gandhi, there would have been no Emergency. Our nation would have attained greater development much sooner. We would not have had to wait for decades,” he said.

The Vice President praised the Government for observing 25th June as “Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas,” as a solemn reminder of the day when the Constitution of India was recklessly trampled upon by an individual.

Dhankhar underscored the presence of forces that harbour a “pernicious agenda and sinister designs” aimed at weakening the nation from within, often in ways that are not easy to instantly discern. The Vice President cautioned that these forces might infiltrate the three institutions meant to protect democracy, with their true intentions unknown to us. He further expressed deep concern over attempts to infuse a narrative suggesting that what transpired in a neighbouring country could soon unfold in India. Questioning certain individuals who have made such assertions, he requested the citizens to be vigilant against such narratives.

Highlighting the need for strict adherence to the Doctrine of Separation of Powers, Dhankhar highlighted the indispensable role of the three pillars of democracy—the legislature, the executive, and the judiciary—in maintaining the strength and integrity of the nation’s democratic framework.

Dhankhar warned against anti-national forces exploiting our fundamental constitutional institutions to legitimize their actions. He emphasized that these forces aim to derail our democracy and urged citizens to prioritize national interest above all else. The Vice President called for active efforts to protect our institutions from these nefarious designs, stressing that silence in the face of such threats would be judged harshly by future generations.