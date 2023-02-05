Dhananjaya’s Hoysala Teaser Out!

New Delhi: The makers of the upcoming cop drama titled Hoysala unveiled the gripping teaser from the film on Sunday.

Sharing the preview, Sardar actor Karthi wrote on Twitter, “Introducing ‘Gurudev Hoysala’ – Let’s welcome him from 30th March 2023. Wishing the entire team the best of luck!” Additionally, Kiccha Sudeep also penned on the micro-blogging site, “Best wishes to the team of ‘Gurudev Hoysala’. In theaters on 30th March.”

Check out the teaser below:

Conceptualized and helmed by Vinay N, the venture has been bankrolled by Karthik Gowda in collaboration with Yogi G Raj. The movie will be the second collaboration of the Kannada actor with KRG Studios after Rathnan Prapancha. Presented by Vijay Kirangandur, Dhananjay is working with producers Karthik Gowda and Yogi G Raj for the second time.