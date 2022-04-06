Dhamnagar NAC Repolling: BJD Wins In 9 Out Of 11 Wards

Bhadrak: The ruling party Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has won in nine out of 11 wards of Dhamnagar NAC, while the BJP has won in the remaining two wards.

Reportedly, out of 37 councilors and 4 Chairperson who were in the fray, BJD candidate Nibedita Jena has won the Chairperson seat at Dhamnagar Notified Area Council (NAC).

The vote counting begun in 11 wards of Dhamnagar NAC at 8 am today amid tight security. The administration has prohibited the congregation of more than five persons at one place as section 144 has been imposed till 6 am of Thursday morning.

The re-polling took place in booth numbers 3, 8, 9, 16, 17, and 18 of Dhamnagar NAC.

Notably, the casting of votes was halted in some booths under Dhamnagar NAC of Bhadrak district due to poll violence.

A youth, identified as Ramesh Kumar Lenka, was stabbed by some unidentified miscreants with a sharp weapon outside polling booth number 16 in Ward number 9 of Dhamnagar NAC.