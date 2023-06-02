Dhamnagar CDPO in soup for demanding bribe from Anganwadi job aspirant

Bhadrak: The Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) of Dhamnagar block in Bhadrak district has landed in trouble for allegedly demanding bribe from an Anganwadi job aspirant as a video of the telephonic conversation between the job aspirant and the CDPO went viral on Thursday.

As per the allegations of the job aspirant, identified as Sushama Pradhan, she had applied for the post of Anganwadi worker of Pachhalo Pradhan Sahi. Two others had applied for the same post.

Due to the dispute over the selection process, the matter was in court.

Meanwhile, Dhamnagar CDPO Namita Das allegedly called up Sushama informing her that she has been selected and to get the post she has to give her something between Rs 30,000 and 40,000.

Then she took the matter up with the Bhadrak district Collector.