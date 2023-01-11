Dhabaleswar Temple In Cuttack Reopens For Devotees

Cuttack: The famous Dhabaleswar temple in Odisha’s Cuttack district has reopened for public today. However, people will not be allowed to use the suspension bridge connecting the temple.

Dhabaleswar Temple is dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva. It is situated at a distance of 27 km from the city of Cuttack, Odisha on the riverine island of Lord Dhabaleswar.

The temple, located on an island on River Mahanadi, is embellished with stone carvings that date back to the early 10th and 11th century. The serene ambiance, in which the temple is situated, inspires spiritual feeling among one and all.