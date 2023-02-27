Dhaba Owner Shot Dead Over Suspected Past Enmity In Sundargarh

Sundargarh: One person was shot dead while another sustained critical injuries inside a dhaba near Malda Dharamkanta area under Koida police limits in Sundargarh district on Sunday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Ramesh Chatamba, owner of the roadside eatery.

According to reports, two bike-borne miscreants reached Ramesh’s hotel on Sunday evening and opened four rounds of bullets at him and his friend Ram Purti.

While Chatamba succumbed on the spot, Purti sustained grievous bullet injuries in the attack.

reportedly, Purti is undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

Though the exact reason behind the attack is not clear, police suspect it to be case of past enmity.

Koida police have registered a case and launched a probe into the matter, said sources.