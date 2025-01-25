In a landmark move to advance technological innovation and excellence in India’s maritime sector, the Directorate General of Shipping (DGS) and the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), a Scientific Society under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) signed an umbrella Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) today.

The MoU was signed by Shri Shyam Jagannathan, Director General of Shipping (DGS) and Shri E. Magesh, DG C-DAC at an event held at MeitY in the presence of Shri. S. Krishnan, Secretary, MeitY. Shri Abhishek Singh, Additional Secretary, MeitY, Shri Sanket S Bhondve, Joint Secretary, MeitY, Smt. Sunita Verma, Scientist G & Group Coordinator, MeitY, Smt. Savita Utreja, Scientist G, Group Coordinator (Cyber Security) and other Senior officers from MeitY, DG Shipping and C-DAC also graced the occasion.

The event marked the beginning of a strategic partnership to modernize maritime administration through cutting-edge technology and symbolised the commitment of both organizations to collaborate on initiatives aimed at transforming the maritime industry.

This partnership aligns with DGS’s vision of being a globally recognized and progressive maritime administration. By integrating C-DAC’s expertise in high-performance computing, cybersecurity, Blockchain and e-governance, the collaboration aims to:

Digitalization and Automation of Maritime Processes

Maritime Data Analytics and Predictive Modeling

Cybersecurity and Maritime IoT

Maritime Education and Training

Research and Development in Maritime Technologies

This MoU embodies a progressive vision for tackling challenges and leveraging opportunities in the maritime sector through technology, collaboration, and innovation. It establishes a strong foundation for building a sustainable and advanced maritime ecosystem in India. The event serves as a significant milestone in the effort to modernize maritime administration and drive innovation within the industry.

The signing ceremony was also participated by representatives from both organizations, as well as other stakeholders which include Shri Manoj Jain, Scientist-G MeitY, Shri Pramod P J. Scientist-F & Head, R&D, C-DAC Corporate, Dr. D Ethirajan, Scientist – F & Centre Head, C-DAC Chennai, Shri Jitesh Choudhary, Director, C-DAC Silchar, Smt. Geeta Singh Scientist-C MeitY, Shri Ravi Kumar Moka, Ship Surveyor-cum-Dy. DG(Tech), Capt. Rajendra Poswal, Nautical Survyeor-cum-Dy.DG(Tech), Shri. Praveen Nair, Engineer & Ship Surveyor-cum-Dy.DG (Tech), Shri. Manish Kumar, NS-cum-DDG(Tech), Shri Mehanathen N, Scientist- E, C-DAC Chennai, Shri. Vimal Laxman P, Scientist – E, C-DAC, Chennai, Shri K Ramkumar, Scientist- E C-DAC Chennai, Smt. Poonguzhali P, Scientist-E C-DAC Chennai, Smt. Dhivya G, Scientist-E, C-DAC Chennai.