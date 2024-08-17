DGP YB Khurania Visits Puri Srimandir, Discusses Security Arrangements

Puri: A day after assuming the role of Odisha’s Director General of Police (DGP), Y B Khurania paid a visit to the Lord Jagannath Temple in Puri on Saturday.

Khurania, an IPS officer from the 1990 batch, received a warm reception from the Puri Superintendent of Police and other high-ranking officials at the Singhadwara, or Lions’ Gate, of the historic 12th-century temple. It is reported that the new DGP, accompanied by his family, visited the temple to seek blessings from the Trinity.

Following his prayers to the sibling deities, Khurania reportedly engaged in discussions with the temple authorities regarding security and crowd management strategies.

He announced that decisive actions would be implemented to bolster the temple’s security, aiming to provide a secure and seamless experience for worshippers at the shrine.

Additionally, the Police Chief mentioned that initiatives are underway to deploy a special battalion to reinforce the security at the Jagannath Temple and to guarantee the well-being of the pilgrims.

“My foremost responsibility, as the leader of the Odisha Police, along with my officers, is to deliver superior police services to the citizens of Odisha,” he declared.