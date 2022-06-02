Mathili PS
DGP Inaugurates New Building Of Mathili PS In Malkangiri

By Pragativadi News Service
Malkangiri: Director-General of Police (DGP), Odisha, Sunil Kumar Bansal inaugurated the new building of Mathili Police Station in Malkangiri district on Thursday.

After the inauguration, DGP Bansal also held a discussion with BSF and COBRA Battalion.

During his visit, 50 Maoist sympathizers including two women surrendered before the DGP, said sources.

Among others, Director Int, ADGP L&O, IGP Ops, IGP BSF and DIGP SIW, DIG SWR, SP Malkangiri and other senior Police officers were present.

