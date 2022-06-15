DGP Fire Service Reviews Preparedness For Rath Yatra

Cuttack: Director General of Police, Fire Services Santosh Kumar Upadhyay today reviewed the arrangement for the annual Rath Yatra in Puri.

Upadhyay emphasized having arrangements looking into minimum interference of pilgrims and providing maximum satisfaction while rendering public services.

The review meeting was attended by the senior officers Chief Fire Officer(SAG), Chief Fire Officer Odisha, Cuttack, Fire Officer(Principal), OFDRA , Bhubaneswar, Fire Officer(Principal), OSWALI, Puri and Asst. Fire Officer, Puri Fire Station, Puri.

Director-General of Police, Fire Service explained the motto of arrangements which shall be people-friendly at desirable, vulnerable places and timely attendance to any unforeseen situation pertaining to rescue, accidental fire etc. Director-General of Police, Fire Service emphasized having arrangements looking into minimum interference of pilgrims and providing maximum satisfaction while rendering public services.

Director-General of Police Fire Service appreciated the role of Fireman who were deployed at Snanapurnima duty yesterday at Puri, Firemen received wide acclaim and appreciation for sprinkling water while braving scorching heat and humidity.

1. All Fire Service senior officials were instructed to keep good liaison with sister organizations like ODRAF, NDRF, District Magistrate, and Addl. District Magistrate, Puri, Railways authorities, Coast Guards, State Police Organization and other line departments.

2. 02 nos. of Quick Response Unit shall be pre-positioned at Pipili bypass chowk and Konark to attend to any accidental vehicle and any unforeseen situations. All the Fire Stations of Puri District have been instructed to remain on high alert during the entire Car festival period. They will attend to any natural calamities in addition to their routine duties.

All Fire Stations of Puri district will be equipped with combi tools. Total 21 nos. of Fire Tenders(Motor Fire Engine), 03 Water Tenders, Crain 01 no., Rescue Tender 01 no. with advance equipment, 09 nos. Quick Response Units, 03 Fire Ambulances, 03 Mist Bikes with adequate nos. of Fire Pumps and Powerboats will be pressed into public service along with requisite nos. of B.A Sets.