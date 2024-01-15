DGP Arun Sarangi Reviews Srimandir Parikrama Project

Puri: The Director General of Police Arun Sarangi on Monday visited Srimandir and reviewed the Parikrama project. Also, he visited the Shree Setu and Jagannath Ballav Pilgrim Centre.

He also inspected Shree Marga, Shree Jagannath Ballav Vihar, Shree Setu and Samanga Parking and discussed the smooth arrival and movement of pilgrims from Samanga Parking to the Parikrama. He had detailed discussions with the senior officials regarding this.

The inauguration ceremony of the Srimandir Parikrama project will be held on January 17. Security arrangements are being made for the inauguration of this project. Many important personalities from outside the state will also join this ceremony. Arrangements have been made for their accommodation and hospitality. Similarly, an auditorium has also been prepared in front of the monastery on the north side.

It is worth mentioning that, about 25 Sri Jagannath buses along with 50 battery vehicles will be there at Samang Parking. There will be all the facilities for commuters and tourists in the Parikrama project.