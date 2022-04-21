NationalTop News

DGCI Panel Recommends Corbevax Jab For Kids Aged 5 To 12

By Pradeep Sahoo
New Delhi: The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has recommended granting emergency use authorisation for Biological E’s Covid-19 vaccine Corbevax for children in the 5 to 12 years age group.

“The Subject Expert Committee on COVID-19 of the CDSCO which deliberated on Biological E’s EUA application has recommended granting emergency use authorisation for use of Corbevax in the age group of five to 11 years,” a source was quoted as saying by PTI.

Developed by Hyderabad-based firm Biological-E, Corbevax is India’s first indigenously developed RBD protein sub-unit vaccine against Covid-19.

From March 16 this year, Corbevax is being given to children between the ages of 12 and 14 years.

