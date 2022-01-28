DGCI Gives Nod For BharatBiotech’s Intranasal Booster Dose Trials In India

New Delhi: The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has given permission to BharatBiotech for its intranasal booster dose trials. The trials will be done at 900 different sites.

The intranasal vaccines reportedly have the potential to prevent transmission for new Covid-19 variants such as Omicron.

DCGI’s Subject Expert Committee (SEC) gave an ‘in-principle’ approval to Bharat Biotech for the ‘phase-III booster dose study’ for its intranasal Covid vaccine, a first of its kind in India, and asked it to submit protocols for approval 3 weeks ago.

India has approved Covidshield, Covaxin and Sputnik V for vaccination in the country. Covaxin is approved for use under the 28-day Multi-Dose Vial Policy (MDVP) from DCGI and the WHO Emergency Use Listing (WHO EUL).