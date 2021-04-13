DGCI Approves Russian-Made Sputnik V For Emergency Use

New Delhi: The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) on Tuesday approved Russian COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, for emergency use in India.

With this, India now has three vaccines against COVID-19, including Covishield — the Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India — and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin

Dr Reddy’s labs, which is conducting clinical trials in India on behalf of the makers of Sputnik V, said in a statement on Tuesday that they had received the national regulator’s emergency use approval. The company will import the vaccine for use in India.

“We are very pleased to obtain the emergency use authorisation for Sputnik V in India. With the rising cases in India, vaccination is the most effective tool in our battle against Covid-19. This will enable us to contribute to our nation’s effort of vaccinating a significant proportion of our populatio,” said GV Prasad, managing director, and co-chairman, Dr Reddy’s Labs.

In September 2020, Dr. Reddy’s had partnered with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to conduct the clinical trials of Sputnik V and distribute the vaccine in India.