DGCA To Conduct Audit Of Go First’s Preparedness For Flight Resumption

New Delhi: Aviation regulator DGCA will conduct an audit of Go First’s preparedness before approving resumption of flights by the crisis-hit carrier, according to a communication.

Cash-strapped Go First stopped flying from May 3 and is undergoing voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings.

On Tuesday, a senior official at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said the airline has submitted its response to the regulator’s show cause notice indicating that it is working on the details of a plan to resume flights at the earliest.

In a communication to the staff on Tuesday, the airline said, “DGCA will be conducting an audit to check our preparedness in the coming days. Once approved by the regulator, we would be soon commencing operations”.

The government has been very supportive and has asked the airline to commence operations as soon as possible, it added.

Besides, the communication, sent out on Tuesday night to the staff, said the CEO has assured that salaries for the month of April will be credited to their accounts before the commencement of operations.