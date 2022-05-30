DGCA Slaps Rs 10 Lakh Fine On Spicejet For Training Pilots On Faulty Simulator

New Delhi: SpiceJet airline has been slapped with a penalty of Rs 10 lakh by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for training its pilots on a faulty simulator.

On March 30, DGCA conducted a simulator surveillance CAE Simulation Training Private Limited (CSTPL). During the surveillance, it was found the simulator was faulty.

“The simulator was being operated to conduct RTS (Return To Service) training for SpiceJet pilots was in violation as per the invoked Missing Malfunction Inoperative (MMI) item,” the DGCA said.

The aviation watchdog said that training being imparted to SpiceJet pilots could have adversely affected flight safety.

Later, SpiceJet was issued a show-cause notice and their reply was not found satisfactory. Hence, DGCA imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on the airline.